After a soggy start, we're clearing the clouds and sunshine is dominating the day!

Temperatures have fallen behind a cold front and today will only warm to the mid to upper 50s, our first below average day in weeks! As we stay dry and clear overnight, many backyards will be as cold as the mid-30s early tomorrow morning. Patchy frost is likely Tuesday morning. Sunshine will be wall-to-wall all week with summer returning by the end of the week.