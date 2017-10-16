5 injured including 2 children after car crash

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania State Police say five people, including two children, have been hospitalized following a car crash.

WHTM-TV reports the crash happened at an intersection in Fayetteville around 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Police say a driver hit the driver's side door of another vehicle that was carrying four passengers including a 9-year-old boy and infant girl.

State police say the 31-year-old driver of the vehicle that was struck has been hospitalized for possible serious injuries.

All of the other passengers have been hospitalized with suspected minor injuries.

Police say the driver who hit the family has been charged for failing to stop at the intersection.

Information from: WHTM-TV, http://www.whtm.com

