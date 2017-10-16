Man shot daughter's boyfriend in groin at motel, police say - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man shot daughter's boyfriend in groin at motel, police say

SHAFT, Pa. (AP) - Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a man accused of shooting his daughter's boyfriend in the groin after an argument at a motel.

Troopers say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the Motel 6 in West Mahanoy Township.

Police have an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Donald Jenkins Jr. on charges including attempted homicide, burglary and aggravated assault.

Police say Jenkins' daughter and her boyfriend were staying at the motel. Police say when Jenkins arrived, they argued and Jenkins shot the boyfriend in the upper left leg and groin.

The victim was treated at a hospital.

Police didn't release the ages of Jenkins' daughter and her boyfriend.

