Former Youngstown sign painter sues city for gender discrimination

The City of Youngstown is named as the defendant in a gender discrimination and harassment lawsuit filed by a former city employee.

Carly Bowlen filed the wrongful termination suit in U.S. District Court claiming she was subjected to a hostile work environment after being hired by the city in December 2013.

The lawsuit claims that Bowlen had the most seniority working as a sign painter for the Traffic Department when she was fired in May 2016.

Bowlen says in the suit that she was the only female employed by the department and did not have a dedicated locker room and shower as male employees did.

The suit alleges that Bowlen's supervisor and fellow employees continually made derogatory and disparaging remarks about women, including one where her supervisor allegedly stated in front of other employees that “It's a man's job” when referring to Bowlen's work.

She says her supervisor also continually referred to women as “broads”, made comments such as “all women are crazy”, “all woman are the same, only the names change”, “women never let things go”, and said that certain work was a “guy thing”.

Bowlen claims she was continually excluded from overtime even though she had seniority and says at one point her supervisor told her “I only asked the guys”.

She says she was assigned an older car in need of repair, while her male counterparts were allowed to drive a newer, safer truck.

The lawsuit alleges that a wall was built between Bowlen's office and the males' offices, and when overhead lights were replaced above the office space occupied by males, eight burned out lights of the thirteen lights over her office were not replaced.

Bowlen alleges that while male employees were permitted to watch television while on the job, her TV was taken away.

She says she was given menial tasks and her requests for additional education and training were ignored.

The lawsuit claims that Bowlen was ignored when she entered the workplace in addition to being subjected to humiliation and embarrassment.

Bowlen says complaints were ignored by her supervisor who walked away and said: “he got sick of listening to me whine”.

The suit alleges that as a result of her work environment, Bowlen suffered posttraumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.

On December 31, 2015, Bowlen claims she was reprimanded for behavior she denies ever took place, while her fellow male co-workers never received reprimands for violating rules prohibiting smoking at work, taking drugs at work and failing drug tests.

Bowlen says she went on medical leave to treat the disabilities resulting for the job and a week later filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

She claims her requests to be placed in a different work environment were ignored by the city and didn't make an effort to speak to the doctor who had been treating her.

The suit says the city fired Bowlen and terminated her insurance coverage in the spring of 2016 because she was unable to perform her duties at the sign shop.

On July 17, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission notified Bowlen that because 180 days had passed without the Commission filing a suit against the city, she had the right to file her own lawsuit.

The letter from the Acting Assistant Attorney General's office points out that the notice does not mean that the Department of Justice has made a judgment as to whether or not her case has merit.

Bowlen, who has since moved to Tennessee, is asking the court to grant unspecified compensation in the form of pay, future wages, retirement, benefits and what the suit characterizes as “black mark” damages.

The city has yet to respond to the suit which was filed last week.

Bowlen's complaint can be read here