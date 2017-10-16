Philadelphia man, 56, fatally shot at point-blank range

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police are searching for someone who fatally shot a 56-year-old man at point-blank range.

Police say the shooting happened in Kensington about 2 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say the man was shot in the head, chest and arm.

Police didn't immediately release the victim's name, or say whether they have any suspects. The shooter was seen running away.

The victim died a short time later at Temple University Hospital.

