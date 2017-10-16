Philadelphia man, 56, fatally shot at point-blank range

Scientists say thousands of chicks from an Adelie penguin colony in the eastern Antarctic died of starvation last summer _ the second such die-off in over 40 years.More >>
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is promising the company will do a better job weeding out sexual harassment, hateful symbols and violent groups from its short messaging service.More >>
People looking to earn some extra money for holiday shopping might want to know that retailer JCPenney is holding a national hiring day Tuesday at its stores around the country.More >>
The City of Youngstown is named as the defendant in a gender discrimination and harassment lawsuit filed by a former city employee.More >>
Warren Fire Department officials have posted an 'Arson' poster on the window of Youngstown Road SE bar that caught fire early Monday.More >>
A Youngstown couple pleaded guilty on Monday to some of the charges filed following the cocaine overdose death of a nine-year-old boy.More >>
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the capture of a man wanted for raping and murdering a 13-month-old girl in Ashtabula County.More >>
The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in northern Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.More >>
A state police fire marshal is investigating an explosion that destroyed a Pennsylvania house that neighbors say had been targeted with swastikas and homophobic graffiti hours earlier.More >>
Pittsburgh police are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after striking a college student.More >>
Pittsburgh police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that struck a college student and then drove away.More >>
Philadelphia police are searching for someone who fatally shot a 56-year-old man at point-blank range.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say they're searching for a man who shot his daughter's boyfriend in the groin after an argument at a motel.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a man accused of shooting his daughter's boyfriend in the groin after an argument at a motel.More >>
Three people have been injured after a train hit a car at a Pennsylvania railroad crossing.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say five people, including two children, have been hospitalized following a car crash.More >>
Police say a 12-year-old boy was wounded in an early morning drive-by shooting in a borough near Pittsburgh.More >>
Authorities have charged a 60-year-old Ohio woman in the death of a 12-year-old boy who a coroner says died from a fentanyl overdose during a sleepover at her apartment.More >>
A high school lockdown drill turned into the real thing when a handgun and ammunition clips were found in the backpack of a student in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.More >>
