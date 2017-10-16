Youngstown man convicted for deadly robbery

Sentencing is scheduled next month for a Youngstown man who was only sixteen-years-old when he gunned down an robbed a man on the city's South Side.

Stashawn Dates, now 19-years-old, pleaded guilty on Monday to involuntary manslaughter, as well as two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault.

Dates was originally indicted for the murder of 21-year-old Jesse Daviduk of Struthers during a robbery in September 2014.

Daviduk was hospitalized after the shooting but later died.

Although Dates was a juvenile at the time of the crime, authorities decided to try him as an adult.

Dates will be sentenced on November 20.