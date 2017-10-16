Judge to say Wednesday if Sandusky gets new sex abuse trial

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - The judge handling Jerry Sandusky's appeal of a 45-count child sexual abuse conviction will soon announce if the former Penn State assistant football coach will have charges thrown out or get a new trial.

Judge John Foradora posted an announcement Monday saying he'll issue an order and an opinion on Sandusky's Post Conviction Relief Act appeal at noon Wednesday.

The 73-year-old Sandusky is serving a 30- to 60-year state prison sentence after being convicted in 2012 of abusing 10 boys.

Sandusky is arguing he didn't get adequate representation by his lawyers during the trial and that prosecutors didn't turn over information about victims' changing stories.

Sandusky lawyer Al Lindsay declined to comment. An attorney general's office spokesman says it'll respond once the court issues its decision.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.