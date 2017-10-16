Judge to say Wednesday if Sandusky gets new sex abuse trial

Scientists say thousands of chicks from an Adelie penguin colony in the eastern Antarctic died of starvation last summer _ the second such die-off in over 40 years.More >>
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that a gas leak has forced the closure of I-80 westbound due to a gas line leak.More >>
.Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown stopped in Austintown Monday to help promote National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, which takes place Saturday, October 28.More >>
A Cortland man won a $1-million prize after scratching off an instant game from the Ohio Lottery.More >>
A 60-year-old Austintown woman has been charged with public indecency after police say she exposed herself along Mahoning Avenue in the middle of the afternoon.More >>
The judge handling Jerry Sandusky's appeal of a 45-count child sexual abuse conviction will soon announce if the former Penn State assistant football coach will have charges thrown out or get a new trial.More >>
An Ohio police department has added dirt bikes to its fleet to combat unlicensed riders on city streets.More >>
The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in northern Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.More >>
A state police fire marshal is investigating an explosion that destroyed a Pennsylvania house that neighbors say had been targeted with swastikas and homophobic graffiti hours earlier.More >>
Pittsburgh police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that struck a college student and then drove away.More >>
Philadelphia police are searching for someone who fatally shot a 56-year-old man at point-blank range.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say they're searching for a man who shot his daughter's boyfriend in the groin after an argument at a motel.More >>
Three people have been injured after a train hit a car at a Pennsylvania railroad crossing.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say five people, including two children, have been hospitalized following a car crash.More >>
Police say a 12-year-old boy was wounded in an early morning drive-by shooting in a borough near Pittsburgh.More >>
Authorities have charged a 60-year-old Ohio woman in the death of a 12-year-old boy who a coroner says died from a fentanyl overdose during a sleepover at her apartment.More >>
