Cortland man scratches off $1 million lottery ticket

A Cortland man won a $1-million prize after scratching off an instant game from the Ohio Lottery.

Lottery officials say Arthur Black was on vacation when he bought two tickets for Max the Money, a $30 instant game.

The second ticket was the winner.

Black, who chose the annuity will get $40 thousand per year for 25 years.

After 44 years on the job, Black says he's going to retire.

Black bought the ticket from Murphy USA in Cortland.