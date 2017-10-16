Cortland man scratches off $1 million lottery ticket - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cortland man scratches off $1 million lottery ticket

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
CORTLAND, Ohio -

A Cortland man won a $1-million prize after scratching off an instant game from the Ohio Lottery.

Lottery officials say Arthur Black was on vacation when he bought two tickets for Max the Money, a $30 instant game.

The second ticket was the winner.

Black, who chose the annuity will get $40 thousand per year for 25 years.

After 44 years on the job, Black says he's going to retire.

Black bought the ticket from Murphy USA in Cortland.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms