Sunshine Dominates; Warm Weather Will Return

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

A cold and frosty start to Tuesday will be followed by a seasonable and sunny afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s in most spots. Tuesday night will not be quite as cold.

High pressure is expected to provide plenty of sunshine through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will warm a couple of degrees each day, resulting in readings that are over 15 degrees above average by Sunday afternoon. A great Autumn stretch!