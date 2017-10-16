Warren and Trumbull crews tackle roads ahead of winter

A Georgia physician says her plan to honor a fallen soldier by singing the U.S. national anthem aboard a Delta Air Lines plane carrying the soldier's casket was stopped by a flight attendant who told her it...More >>
A collaborative road resurfacing project is underway in the city of Warren. City and Trumbull County road crews are teaming up to extend the life of roadways and save money ahead of pothole season.More >>
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that I-80 westbound to Salt Springs Road is now open.More >>
Warren Fire Department officials have posted an 'Arson' poster on the window of Youngstown Road SE bar offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever set fire to the building early Monday.More >>
.Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown stopped in Austintown Monday to help promote National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, which takes place Saturday, October 28.More >>
A Cortland man won a $1-million prize after scratching off an instant game from the Ohio Lottery.More >>
An Ohio police department has added dirt bikes to its fleet to combat unlicensed riders on city streets.More >>
The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in northern Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.More >>
A state police fire marshal is investigating an explosion that destroyed a Pennsylvania house that neighbors say had been targeted with swastikas and homophobic graffiti hours earlier.More >>
Pittsburgh police are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after striking a college student.More >>
Philadelphia police are searching for someone who fatally shot a 56-year-old man at point-blank range.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say they're searching for a man who shot his daughter's boyfriend in the groin after an argument at a motel.More >>
Three people have been injured after a train hit a car at a Pennsylvania railroad crossing.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say five people, including two children, have been hospitalized following a car crash.More >>
Police say a 12-year-old boy was wounded in an early morning drive-by shooting in a borough near Pittsburgh.More >>
Authorities have charged a 60-year-old Ohio woman in the death of a 12-year-old boy who a coroner says died from a fentanyl overdose during a sleepover at her apartment.More >>
