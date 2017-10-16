Warren and Trumbull crews tackle roads ahead of winter

A collaborative road resurfacing project is underway in the city of Warren.

City and Trumbull County road crews are teaming up to extend the life of roadways and save money ahead of pothole season.

"It's important to work collaboratively to maximize resources whenever possible because that ensures the lowest possible cost to the taxpayers," said Enzo Cantalamessa, City Service and Safety Director.

East Market Street, between Park Avenue and Elm Road, is one of the areas they're focusing on now.

The city of Warren is allocating $50,000 for the project.

"Many of the roads being done are slated for total resurfacing in the next year or two," he said.

Cantalamessa says this will help the city save money on cold patch throughout the winter months.