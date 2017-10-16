Heroin, meth, cocaine found by Craig Beach police

A Craig Beach Police officer found a large amount of what is suspected to be heroin, meth, cocaine and marijuana while doing a routine traffic stop this weekend.

Paraphernalia and cash were also found in the vehicle.

Diane Smolak and Aaron Tilton were arrested and taken to the Mahoning County Jail on charges of trafficking, felony possession, paraphernalia, drug abuse instruments and criminal tools.

One of the arrestees is suspected of supplying heroin to someone that overdosed and later had to be revived with narcan.