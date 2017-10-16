Abandoned Girard gas station gets grant to clean up

An abandoned gas station in Girard is getting a $100,000 face lift.

The State of Ohio Controlling Board approved a Fast Track Abandoned Gas station grant to fund the cleanup of the McQuaid's gas station on South State Street in Girard.

The station was acquired by the Trumbull County Treasurer last year through foreclosure. The McQuaid's has been vacant, boarded and non-operational for several years.

The site had received prior funding through the Ohio EPA's Targeted Browfields Assessment program, which would make it eligible to get cleanup funds from the Ohio Department Services Agency which pays for the Abandoned Gas Station Grant Program.

"We are ecstatic that the State of Ohio has approved our application and look forward to the next steps in scheduling tank removal, demolition and cleanup activities at the site. These improvements will greatly impact the gateway to downtown Girard, and we're grateful for the work and support of our partners in Trumbull County through this yearlong process," said Lauren Johnson, manager of the 422 Project and Mahoning County Business Development at the Chamber.

The Abandoned Gas Station Grant is the first one to be awarded in the Mahoning Valley.