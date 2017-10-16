Abandoned Girard gas station gets grant to clean up - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Abandoned Girard gas station gets grant to clean up

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect
GIRARD, Ohio -

An abandoned gas station in Girard is getting a $100,000 face lift. 

The State of Ohio Controlling Board approved a Fast Track Abandoned Gas station grant to fund the cleanup of the McQuaid's gas station on South State Street in Girard. 

The station was acquired by the Trumbull County Treasurer last year through foreclosure. The McQuaid's has been vacant, boarded and non-operational for several years. 

The site had received prior funding through the Ohio EPA's Targeted Browfields Assessment program, which would make it eligible to get cleanup funds from the Ohio Department Services Agency which pays for the Abandoned Gas Station Grant Program. 

"We are ecstatic that the State of Ohio has approved our application and look forward to the next steps in scheduling tank removal, demolition and cleanup activities at the site. These improvements will greatly impact the gateway to downtown Girard, and we're grateful for the work and support of our partners in Trumbull County through this yearlong process," said Lauren Johnson, manager of the 422 Project and Mahoning County Business Development at the Chamber. 

The Abandoned Gas Station Grant is the first one to be awarded in the Mahoning Valley.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Heroin, meth, cocaine found by Craig Beach police

    Heroin, meth, cocaine found by Craig Beach police

    Monday, October 16 2017 10:20 PM EDT2017-10-17 02:20:23 GMT
    Photo from the Craig Beach Police Department Facebook pagePhoto from the Craig Beach Police Department Facebook page

    A Craig Beach Police officer found a large amount of what is suspected to be heroin, meth, cocaine and marijuana while doing a routine traffic stop this weekend.  

    More >>

    A Craig Beach Police officer found a large amount of what is suspected to be heroin, meth, cocaine and marijuana while doing a routine traffic stop this weekend.  

    More >>

  • Search for missing fisherman at Mosquito Lake will go into third day

    Search for missing fisherman at Mosquito Lake will go into third day

    Monday, October 16 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-10-17 01:59:36 GMT

    Search and recovery teams plan to return to Mosquito Lake in Trumbull County early Tuesday morning in hopes of finding a missing fisherman. What begain as an all out rescue effort just before 10:30am Sunday morning, turned into a recovery effort for 51-year-old John Schuster on Monday morning. Good samaritans were able to pull Schuster's friend from the waters at Mosquito Lake on Sunday after their 12-foot plastic canoe capsized. That survivor was obviously visibly shaken according...

    More >>

    Search and recovery teams plan to return to Mosquito Lake in Trumbull County early Tuesday morning in hopes of finding a missing fisherman. What begain as an all out rescue effort just before 10:30am Sunday morning, turned into a recovery effort for 51-year-old John Schuster on Monday morning. Good samaritans were able to pull Schuster's friend from the waters at Mosquito Lake on Sunday after their 12-foot plastic canoe capsized. That survivor was obviously visibly shaken according...

    More >>

  • Abandoned Girard gas station gets grant to clean up

    Abandoned Girard gas station gets grant to clean up

    Monday, October 16 2017 9:42 PM EDT2017-10-17 01:42:22 GMT

    An abandoned gas station in Girard is getting a $100,000 face lift.  The State of Ohio Controlling Board approved a Fast Track Abandoned Gas station grant to fund the cleanup of the abandoned McQuaid's gas station on South State Street in Girard.  

    More >>

    An abandoned gas station in Girard is getting a $100,000 face lift.  The State of Ohio Controlling Board approved a Fast Track Abandoned Gas station grant to fund the cleanup of the abandoned McQuaid's gas station on South State Street in Girard.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms