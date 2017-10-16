Search for missing fisherman at Mosquito Lake will go into third - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Search for missing fisherman at Mosquito Lake will go into third day

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
BAZETTA TWP., Ohio -

Search and recovery teams plan to return to Mosquito Lake in Trumbull County early Tuesday morning in hopes of finding a missing fisherman.

What begain as an all out rescue effort just before 10:30am Sunday morning, turned into a recovery effort for 51-year-old John Schuster on Monday morning.

Good samaritans were able to pull Schuster's friend from the waters at Mosquito Lake on Sunday after their 12-foot plastic canoe capsized.

That survivor was obviously visibly shaken according to witnesses.

Authorities tell 21 News a life vest was found floating in the water, but there was no sign of the second fisherman who family members said was a good swimmer.

Sergeant Josh Orwick with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Parks and Watercraft Division says at this time they are not releasing the survivor's name.  

But that man was able to give them a statement and said, "Sounds like they were fishing when they decided to come back in.  When they turned -- the waves started coming into the canoe and filled i up to the point where it ended up capsizing."

And it was those same waves that made it so difficult for search and rescue crews to stay out on the water that very first day.

The smaller boats became a danger to the search teams.  The wind and waves caused those boats to take on water.  By later in the day the search was called off as storms moved in.

On Monday, three larger boats with sonar handled the searching, and a K9 helped search the shoreline.

News crews were kept at a distance on Monday likely because the search had moved from one of rescue to recovery, and because the victim's family was at the shoreline waiting for answers.

Bazetta Police and Fire remained on the scene the entire day.

