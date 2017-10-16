Ashtabula County father and son involved in Gustavus plane crash

A father and son from Ashtabula County were injured when their small plane crashed in Trumbull County Monday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that the Diamond Aircraft DA40 single-engine plane was attempting to land at the privately operated Gustavus Airport along Gardner Barclay Road just after 9 pm.

Troopers say the approach to the landing was too low and the plane struck a tree, forcing the aircraft down about a half-mile from the airstrip.

The pilot, 71-year-old Robert Gale of Jefferson, Ohio, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown for treatment of injuries that troopers say are not life-threatening.

The pilot's 50-year-old son, Louis Gale, also of Jefferson, refused medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.