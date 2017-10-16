Three medical marijuana companies speak at city council meeting

Three medical marijuana dispensary companies spoke at this week's Youngstown City Council meeting. When many think marijuana they don't think Western medicine, but speakers from dispensary companies painted pictures closely resembling doctors offices-with waiting rooms, prescriptions and even licensed pharmacists, as they spoke about bringing their business to Ohio



Holistic Health Partners, JB Hamlin, and Green Mile Solutions all spoke of benefits that having access to medical marijuana-specifically how it could actually help with the opioid epidemic.

"It does gives prescribers another option for something that might be potentially safer than an opioid," says Holistic Health President AJ Caraballo.

Some cities other states with access to dispensaries saw twenty-five percent fewer prescription opioid overdoses.



Plus, companies said dispensaries can actually lead to a decrease in crime . Caraballo states that since it gives people a legal route to the drugs if you "take out the black market, obviously you're going to have a decrease in crime".

Even with the predicted decrease in crime, Holistic Health would take extra precautions. Pending licensing approval by the State, they plan to put their dispensary in an old bank building in Mahoning Plaza equipped with vaults. They also plan to staff security from the YPD.

Both Green Mile and JB Hamlin have dispensaries in other states and have not reported any big issues with security.

Companies have until November 17th to apply to dispense in the state.





