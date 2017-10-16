New Jefferson Twp bridge now open

The bridge on Route 62 in Jefferson Township to Magargee Run is now open to traffic.

The bridge replaced a 10-foot-long concrete slab bridge with one that is made of reinforced concrete. It is located east of the intersection with Charleston Road and west of Route 62's intersection with South Bend road.

New roadway approaches and updated guiderails were also included in the project.

Work began on September 11 and the roadwork was finished on October 16, four days ahead of its scheduled opening.

