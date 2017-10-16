New Jefferson Twp bridge now open

A Georgia physician says her plan to honor a fallen soldier by singing the U.S. national anthem aboard a Delta Air Lines plane carrying the soldier's casket was stopped by a flight attendant who told her it...More >>
A small plane crashed in Gustavus Township in Trumbull County Monday evening.More >>
The bridge on Route 62 in Jefferson Township to Magargee Run is now open to traffic.More >>
A Craig Beach Police officer found a large amount of what is suspected to be heroin, meth, cocaine and marijuana while doing a routine traffic stop this weekend.More >>
Search and recovery teams plan to return to Mosquito Lake in Trumbull County early Tuesday morning in hopes of finding a missing fisherman. What begain as an all out rescue effort just before 10:30am Sunday morning, turned into a recovery effort for 51-year-old John Schuster on Monday morning. Good samaritans were able to pull Schuster's friend from the waters at Mosquito Lake on Sunday after their 12-foot plastic canoe capsized. That survivor was obviously visibly shaken according...More >>
An Ohio police department has added dirt bikes to its fleet to combat unlicensed riders on city streets.More >>
The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in northern Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.More >>
A state police fire marshal is investigating an explosion that destroyed a Pennsylvania house that neighbors say had been targeted with swastikas and homophobic graffiti hours earlier.More >>
Pittsburgh police are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after striking a college student.More >>
Philadelphia police are searching for someone who fatally shot a 56-year-old man at point-blank range.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say they're searching for a man who shot his daughter's boyfriend in the groin after an argument at a motel.More >>
Three people have been injured after a train hit a car at a Pennsylvania railroad crossing.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say five people, including two children, have been hospitalized following a car crash.More >>
Police say a 12-year-old boy was wounded in an early morning drive-by shooting in a borough near Pittsburgh.More >>
Authorities have charged a 60-year-old Ohio woman in the death of a 12-year-old boy who a coroner says died from a fentanyl overdose during a sleepover at her apartment.More >>
