Historic High School football rivalry in jeopardy

A heated topic for over three months, the battle of 224 could be in jeopardy.

Canfield alleging part of the issue is Poland's abrupt leaving the conference with no prior warning. Before the season began both head coaches spoke out on the potential end to the rivalry.

"Certainly disappointed in the decisions that have been made. We would love to continue to play for the student-athletes of the schools and for the communities, but we believe it should be week 10," says Canfield football head coach Mike Pavlansky.

"Oh, it's disappointing, I love that rivalry. I have nothing but respect for Coach Pavlanksy, I've been coaching against him all these years and I love that opportunity to get a chance to play your crosstown rival whenever it may be on the schedule," says Poland football head coach Ryan Williams.

It seems like both sides want to preserve the history of the rivalry the only problem both sides are having is when to actually schedule the game.

In an email to 21 News Brian Banfield, Athletic Administrator of Poland Schools says "The main reason of what we (Poland) are hearing from Canfield administrators is that they want the game played on week 10 or it won't be played." He goes on to say ". I have offered repeatedly to schedule Canfield either week 2 or 3 starting in 2019. Those are my only two weeks that are open.I have held both of these weeks open since last May to give the Cardinal's the opportunity to schedule with us."

"Football, obviously with the new 8 team league we play game 4 through game 10. We have notified, I've talked to the superintendent. I've notified him since the spring as well as recent emails as late as last week that we want to play on the court, on the field, wherever that is we want to continue to play all sports," says Poland Schools Superintendent David Janofa.

"We've been told if we can't play week 3 in football we can't play you in anything else. Again we have been told this, we haven't asked for this, and we surely don't agree with this philosophy. We will play them at any point," says Canfield Local Schools Superintendent Alex Geordan.

The last scheduled game between the two schools will be next season unless a new contract is signed.