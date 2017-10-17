ID left behind in SUV that crashed into Warren home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

ID left behind in SUV that crashed into Warren home

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

Police in Warren are looking for a man and woman who ran away after the SUV they were in crashed into a car and a house.

According to the police report, a Chevy Suburban swerved off the 800 block of Tod Avenue SW and ran into the porch of a home and a parked Chevy Cruze late Monday night.

Witnesses told officers that while one person was thrown from the vehicle during the crash, the male victim picked up the female victim and carried her away, headed toward Hoyt Street.

Police say the found a purse in the car that contained an ID card that witnesses say appeared to belong to the woman involved in the crash.

Officers are using the ID and a cell phone found in the Suburban to track down the two people.

No one in the house was injured.

