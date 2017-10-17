S-U-V smashes into two homes in Warren

Warren police are investigating a traffic crash involving an S-U-V that left a path of destruction in its wake.

Neighbors tell 21 News that an S-U-V was driving along Tod Avenue Southwest toward Hoyt Street when it hit a guardrail early Tuesday, just after midnight.

The S-U-V then careened into the front porch of a house before striking the front of a second home.

The S-U-V then flipped over on a car that was in the driveway of that home.

A fire official at the scene said the driver wasn't there when they arrived.

No one was injured in either home, but one of the residents had to find another place to stay for the night.

