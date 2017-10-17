Man shot during early morning walk Youngstown's South Side

Detectives mark one of the shell casings found at the shooting scene

A Youngstown man tells police he was shot while he was walking along a South Side Street just before 3 o'clock Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers received several calls from neighbors reporting the shooting along the 300 block of East Lucius Avenue.

By the time cruisers arrived, neighbors had helped the victim to the porch of a home.

Youngstown police Captain Brad Blackburn tells 21 News that the victim had been shot several times but was able to give police a description of the assailant and tell them what happened.

The man says he was walking on the sidewalk when a man approached him asking for money.

When the victim refused, he says the man pulled out a gun and fired several times.

Police recovered several shell casings from the street and found a bullet hole in a nearby parked car.

The victim, whose name and condition have not been released, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.