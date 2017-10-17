Youngstown shooting victim facing arrest

Detectives mark one of the shell casings found at the shooting scene

A Youngstown man who told police he was shot while he was walking along a South Side street will be arrested after he recovers from his wounds.

Police say 31-year-old Seth Robinson of Youngstown was shot shortly before 3 am Tuesday on the 300 block of East Lucius Avenue.

Robinson managed to crawl to a nearby front porch where he told a neighbor that someone walked up to him and asked: "Where's the money?"

When Robinson said he had none, the suspect, or suspects began shooting at him, according to the witness.

The witness tells police that Robinson was not clear as to whether there were two suspects or just one.

Robinson gave police the description of only one suspect.

Police searched the area but did not find anyone fitting the description given to them by Robinson.

Detectives recovered several shell casings from the street and found a bullet hole in a nearby parked car.

Robinson was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown where police discovered that a previous warrant had been issued for his arrest for failing to appear in court.

He'll be placed under arrest when he's released from the hospital.