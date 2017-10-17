Officer accused of assaulting women with sex toy sentenced

A Georgia physician says her plan to honor a fallen soldier by singing the U.S. national anthem aboard a Delta Air Lines plane carrying the soldier's casket was stopped by a flight attendant who told her it...More >>
Driving left of center landed a Youngstown man in jail after State Troopers say they found $2,642 worth of cocaine in his Jeep.More >>
A Youngstown man tells police he was shot while he was walking along a South Side Street just before 3 o'clock Tuesday morning.More >>
Warren police are investigating a traffic crash involving a car that left a path of destruction in its wake.More >>
A father and son from Ashtabula County were injured when their small plane crashed in Trumbull County Monday night.More >>
Crews from several fire departments were called out to a house fire in Shenango Township in Mercer County early Tuesday.More >>
A former suburban Cleveland police officer accused of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has been sentenced to six months in prison. Cleveland.com reports former East Cleveland Officer Kenneth Bolton Jr. was sentenced Monday in Cuyahoga County after pleading guilty last month to gross sexual imposition and interfering with civil rights. Prosecutors said the 50-year-old Bolton pulled over the women in February and used a sex toy he found in the car to ...More >>
An Ohio police department has added dirt bikes to its fleet to combat unlicensed riders on city streets.More >>
The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in northern Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.More >>
A state police fire marshal is investigating an explosion that destroyed a Pennsylvania house that neighbors say had been targeted with swastikas and homophobic graffiti hours earlier.More >>
Pittsburgh police are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after striking a college student.More >>
Philadelphia police are searching for someone who fatally shot a 56-year-old man at point-blank range.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say they're searching for a man who shot his daughter's boyfriend in the groin after an argument at a motel.More >>
Three people have been injured after a train hit a car at a Pennsylvania railroad crossing.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say five people, including two children, have been hospitalized following a car crash.More >>
Police say a 12-year-old boy was wounded in an early morning drive-by shooting in a borough near Pittsburgh.More >>
