Youngstown man arrested with $2,642 cocaine stash

Driving left of center landed a Youngstown man in jail after State Troopers say they found $2,642 worth of cocaine in his Jeep.

The Highway Patrol says a trooper stopped the Jeep Grand Cherokee for the alleged traffic violation along South Avenue in Youngstown last week.

The trooper says he could smell marijuana during the traffic stop, so conducted a search which turned up a bag containing 29 grams of crack cocaine.

The suspect, Antwane J. Peeples, 26, of Youngstown, Ohio was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession and trafficking in cocaine.

During his arraignment, bond was set at $25,000.

The next court hearing is set for Thursday.