Detours planned for $10.5 million I-680 project in Youngstown

The Ohio Department of Transportation has plans for a $10.5 million bridge project that will bring some traffic restrictions to Interstate 680 this spring.

Announced on Monday, ODOT says the project will improve bridge conditions and improve safety along the interstate.

ODOT says it will remove one bridge along northbound I-680 between Oak Hill Avenue and Ridge Avenue and replace it with fill material and pavement.

Beginning this spring, northbound 680, including all lanes and entrance ramps from U.S. Route 62 to Edwards Street, will be closed for up to 30 days.

Southbound 680 will also be reduced to one lane of traffic and the entrance ramps from High Street, Mahoning Avenue, Oakwood Avenue and Silliman Street will be closed for as many as two consecutive weekends.

ODOT says the northbound and southbound closures will not take place at the same time.

Also as part of the $10,550,000 project, ODOT plans replace decks, patch concrete and paint eleven bridges along I-680 between the State Route 711 interchange and Western Reserve Road.

Cable barriers will also be installed along the I-680 median between North Meridian Road and Belle Vista Avenue.

In 2019 and 2020, the State Route 711 exit ramp to southbound 680 will be closed for as many as nine months.

Also in 2019, ODOT says the Belle Vista Avenue entrance ramp to northbound 680 will be closed for a maximum of 45 consecutive days so crews can perform the rehabilitation work on the bridges over Cherry Hill Avenue and the Youngstown and Austintown Railroad.

In 2020 or 2021, the Mahoning Avenue entrance ramp to southbound 680 will be closed for two months so crews can work on the 680 bridge crossing Price Road and Mill Creek.

In addition, the southbound 680 exit ramp to South Avenue will be closed for two weeks as workers rehabilitate bridges over Delason Avenue and the Youngstown and Southeastern Railroad.

ODOT says access shall be maintained to all intersecting roads and adjacent properties at all times during project construction.

All construction, lane restriction/closure, roadway/ramp closure and detour information will be posted along the affected routes and on the ODOT District 4 web page, www.transportation.ohio.gov/dist 4, prior to the start of project construction.