Car collides with school bus in Boardman

Students on the bus were from Valley Christian School

Boardman school officials say no students were hurt when a car collided with a bus Tuesday morning.

Superintendent Tim Saxton tells 21 News that a car pulling out of a driveway backed into the bus along Mathews Road and Glenridge Road at around 7:30 am.

Saxton says none of the students on the bus were injured.

The students, who were on their way to classes at Valley Christian School when the accident occurred, were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

It just so happened that a cruiser from the Ohio State Highway Patrol was following the bus as part of school safety week in Ohio.

The trooper says he will cite the driver of the car for failure to yield.