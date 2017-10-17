Executive director named for library

The Board of Trustees of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County has decided who they'd like to see as the library's new Executive Director.

On Tuesday, the board met in special session and voted to offer the position to Aimee Fifarek, of Phoenix Public Library in Arizona.

Board President Dr. David Ritchie said he hopes Fifarek the new executive director can begin in early-January 2018.

Dr. Ritchie cited Fifarek’s experience, her involvement in library organizations and associations, and her commitment as being among the reasons for the choice.

The offer for the $110,000 per year job is contingent on Fifarek replying within 24 hours and successfully passing a background check and drug screening.

Ritchie noted that the new director would be taking on projects in the Library’s strategic plan, Library 2020, which includes the Main Library renovation and the Brownlee Woods-Struthers proposed consolidation.

The Board reviewed over 20 applicants before choosing Fifarek, who currently serves as the Deputy Director of Information Technology and Digital Initiatives at Phoenix Public Library in Arizona.

According to her bio, Fifarek grew up in Marinette, Wisconsin and attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, earning a Master’s Degree in English and in Library and Information Science.

During her 20-year library career which has taken her from Milwaukee to Baton Rouge, Louisiana and now to Scottsdale, Arizona, Fifarek has worked in both academic and public libraries and has developed skills in all areas of Information Technology, materials selection, collection management, and administration.