Cafaro Co. offers land, $20 million in incentives for new Amazon HQ

The deal is getting sweeter for Amazon to build it's second headquarters here in the valley.

The Cafaro company announced it would give land close to the Eastwood mall complex to Amazon and then provide them with 20 million dollars in seed money to build their new headquarters here.

Amazon is looking for a new location to build a second headquarters in America. They plan to invest five billion dollars in it and employ nearly 50,000 people there.

The Regional Chamber along with local officials and the Cafaro's are submitting an economic package to Amazon they believe will attract the massive online retailer.

"When we look at the incentive package we put together we think it's aggressive and as good as any. And we have a lot of assets and a lot we can bring to the table," said Trumbull County Commissioner, Mauro Cantalamessa.

The package will tout economic incentives, our workforce, our location and our good infrastructure.

Commissioner Daniel Polivka, added, "The traffic congestion isn't bad like it is in big cities. We have an airport to offer to their executives."

But do we fit Amazon's preferences?

Amazon's founder says they want a Metropolitan area with more than one million people. Youngstown-Warren falls short. But maybe not.

"If you look at the workforce many of the people who live in Trumbull county work in Pennsylvania and vice versa. So as far as a million people, I'm sure if you collect all the counties surrounding us, you're going to get a million people ," said Commissioner Frank Fuda.

Amazon also wants a stable business friendly environment.

Commissioners say we are already the headquarters to other huge companies, like Cafaro, DeBartolo, Covelli and Phantom Fireworks.

Submissions are due to Amazon on Thursday. The company will announce their choice early next year.

Obviously, cities all over America are offering their own incentives to attract Amazon.

Georgia offered to name a new city Amazon if they promise to build there.

New Jersey is offering 7 billion dollars in tax incentives.

Philadelphia offered ten years of tax abatement.