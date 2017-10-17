Reward offered to help solve hostage taking at Struthers IGA

The Youngstown Crimestoppers organization is helping the Struthers Police Department find the men who held four employees hostage at the Creed Street IGA as they attempted to break into the store's pharmacy.

The Crimestoppers Facebook page is displaying surveillance images of two men taken at around 4 am Saturday after one of them pulled a gun on an employee as he was outside smoking a cigarette.

The employee told police that the gunman ordered him to open a back door so that a second armed suspect could get inside.

The employee and three women who were working at the time were ordered to go into the store's bakery section.

According to the police report, one of the men said, “Don't be scared. We are here for one thing and one thing only. Stay in this room for ten minutes.”

After the employees were sure the men were gone, one of them called 9-1-1.

No one at the store was injured.

According to Crimestoppers, police believe the two were looking for drugs but left empty-handed when they couldn't get into the pharmacy.

One suspect is described as being 5' 11” tall, wearing jeans, black and gray gloves, sunglasses, a brown jacket with a branch camo pattern, a tee shirt, and a brown and gray shirt pulled over his head.

The second suspect is shorter, wearing desert camo, gloves, a black hat, scarf, and sunglasses.

Crimestoppers says it will issue a reward if a tip results in an arrest and conviction.

Anyone if information is being asked to call the Tipline at 330-746-2583