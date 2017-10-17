Reward offered to help solve hostage taking at Struthers IGA - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Reward offered to help solve hostage taking at Struthers IGA

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect

The Youngstown Crimestoppers organization is helping the Struthers Police Department find the men who held four employees hostage at the Creed Street IGA as they attempted to break into the store's pharmacy.

The Crimestoppers Facebook page is displaying surveillance images of two men taken at around 4 am Saturday after one of them pulled a gun on an employee as he was outside smoking a cigarette.

The employee told police that the gunman ordered him to open a back door so that a second armed suspect could get inside.

The employee and three women who were working at the time were ordered to go into the store's bakery section.

According to the police report, one of the men said, “Don't be scared. We are here for one thing and one thing only. Stay in this room for ten minutes.”

After the employees were sure the men were gone, one of them called 9-1-1.

No one at the store was injured.

According to Crimestoppers, police believe the two were looking for drugs but left empty-handed when they couldn't get into the pharmacy.

One suspect is described as being 5' 11” tall, wearing jeans, black and gray gloves, sunglasses, a brown jacket with a branch camo pattern, a tee shirt, and a brown and gray shirt pulled over his head.

The second suspect is shorter, wearing desert camo, gloves, a black hat, scarf, and sunglasses.

Crimestoppers says it will issue a reward if a tip results in an arrest and conviction.

Anyone if information is being asked to call the Tipline at 330-746-2583

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Armed suspects hold employees hostage at Struthers grocery store

    Armed suspects hold employees hostage at Struthers grocery store

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-10-17 19:37:10 GMT
    Two masked males with guns left a Struthers grocery store empty-handed after failing to get into a pharmacy located inside Saturday morning. According to a post on the Struthers police department's Facebook page, the two suspects went into the Struthers IGA and held the employees inside the store hostage while they attempted to get into Hometown Pharmacy. "It appeared they were only interested in getting the drugs, as they left empty-handed when they could not enter the pharmac...More >>
    Two masked males with guns left a Struthers grocery store empty-handed after failing to get into a pharmacy located inside Saturday morning. According to a post on the Struthers police department's Facebook page, the two suspects went into the Struthers IGA and held the employees inside the store hostage while they attempted to get into Hometown Pharmacy. "It appeared they were only interested in getting the drugs, as they left empty-handed when they could not enter the pharmac...More >>

  • Reward offered to help solve hostage taking at Struthers IGA

    Reward offered to help solve hostage taking at Struthers IGA

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 3:22 PM EDT2017-10-17 19:22:39 GMT

    The Youngstown Crimestoppers organization is helping the Struthers Police Department find the men who held four employees hostage at the Creed Street IGA as they attempted to break into the store's pharmacy.

    More >>

    The Youngstown Crimestoppers organization is helping the Struthers Police Department find the men who held four employees hostage at the Creed Street IGA as they attempted to break into the store's pharmacy.

    More >>

  • Cafaro Co. offers land, $20 million in incentives for new Amazon HQ

    Cafaro Co. offers land, $20 million in incentives for new Amazon HQ

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-10-17 18:59:46 GMT
    The deal is getting sweeter for Amazon to build it's second headquarters here in the valley. The Cafaro company announced it would give land close to the Eastwood mall complex to Amazon and then provide them with 20 million dollars in seed money to build their new headquarters here. Amazon is looking for a new location to build a second headquarters in America.  They plan to invest five billion dollars in it and employ nearly 50,000 people there. The Regional Chamber along with...More >>
    The deal is getting sweeter for Amazon to build it's second headquarters here in the valley. The Cafaro company announced it would give land close to the Eastwood mall complex to Amazon and then provide them with 20 million dollars in seed money to build their new headquarters here. Amazon is looking for a new location to build a second headquarters in America.  They plan to invest five billion dollars in it and employ nearly 50,000 people there. The Regional Chamber along with...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms