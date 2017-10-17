Armed suspects hold employees hostage at Struthers grocery store

Two masked males with guns left a Struthers grocery store empty-handed after failing to get into a pharmacy located inside Saturday morning.

According to a post on the Struthers police department's Facebook page, the two suspects went into the Struthers IGA and held the employees inside the store hostage while they attempted to get into Hometown Pharmacy.

"It appeared they were only interested in getting the drugs, as they left empty-handed when they could not enter the pharmacy," the post says.

Police are asking anyone with any information on who the suspects are to call Youngstown Crimestoppers at 330-746-2583.