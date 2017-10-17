Sunshine And A Warming Trend

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday, except temperatures will be a few degrees higher in the morning and in the afternoon. Check out Venus near the very thin Moon early in the morning.

We expect more mild and generally sunny weather at the tail end of the work week. Highs will be about 10 degrees above average Thursday and Friday. A fantastic October weekend is in the forecast and it looks even warmer.

A cold front is set to cross the region early next week, resulting in chances for rain and more seasonable air settling in.