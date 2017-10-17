Water clean-up closes Warren's STEAM academy Wednesday

Federal investigators say they have broken up a criminal operation organized by a dozen people who placed credit and debit card skimmers on gas pumps in five states, including a gas pump here in the Mahoning Valley.More >>
After four days of questioning potential jurors in the Capital murder trial of Nasser Hamad, the court has narrowed the jury pool to 40 individuals.More >>
This is school bus safety week, a time set aside to raise awareness of the laws that keep children safe while getting off or getting off the bus.More >>
Classes are canceled Wednesday, October 18 at Steam Academy in Warren.More >>
The Youngstown Crimestoppers organization is helping the Struthers Police Department find the men who held four employees hostage at the Creed Street IGA as they attempted to break into the store's pharmacy.More >>
The FBI has charged two women with trying to rob a bank in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains while dressed as nuns.More >>
An Ohio defendant who vowed he was penniless and couldn't pay a fine now faces a big one after deputies escorting him from court found he had over $4,000 in his clothes.More >>
A former suburban Cleveland police officer accused of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has been sentenced to six months in prison. Cleveland.com reports former East Cleveland Officer Kenneth Bolton Jr. was sentenced Monday in Cuyahoga County after pleading guilty last month to gross sexual imposition and interfering with civil rights. Prosecutors said the 50-year-old Bolton pulled over the women in February and used a sex toy he found in the car to ...More >>
An Ohio police department has added dirt bikes to its fleet to combat unlicensed riders on city streets.More >>
The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in northern Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.More >>
A state police fire marshal is investigating an explosion that destroyed a Pennsylvania house that neighbors say had been targeted with swastikas and homophobic graffiti hours earlier.More >>
Pittsburgh police are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after striking a college student.More >>
Philadelphia police are searching for someone who fatally shot a 56-year-old man at point-blank range.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say they're searching for a man who shot his daughter's boyfriend in the groin after an argument at a motel.More >>
Three people have been injured after a train hit a car at a Pennsylvania railroad crossing.More >>
