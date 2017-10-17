Water clean-up closes Warren's STEAM academy Wednesday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Water clean-up closes Warren's STEAM academy Wednesday

WARREN, Ohio -

Classes are canceled Wednesday, October 18 at STEAM Academy in Warren.

Head of School Jon Natco announced on the school's Facebook page that a leak was discovered in the school's water lines on Tuesday.

Although the leak has been plugged, school officials have hired a crew to clean the area where the leak occurred.

As a result, there will be no school on Wednesday.

