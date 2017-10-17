Jury pool narrowed in Hamad capital murder trial

After four days of questioning potential jurors in the Capital murder trial of Nasser Hamad, the court has narrowed the jury pool to 40 individuals.

From this group, a total of 12 jury members are expected to be seated by the end of the week to hear the case, along with four alternates.

The judge, defense, and prosecution will go through the process of selecting jury members by exercising peremptory challenges, where they can object to up to three proposed jurors without needing to have a specific reason.

Opening arguments are expected to begin on Monday.

During the final day of questioning, Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice told jury pool members that the trial should last about two weeks.

The jury selection process that began last week centered around questions involving whether or not individuals felt comfortable with the death penalty and how much pre-trial publicity they may have been exposed to since the incident took place in late February.

Hamad was dressed in a suit and tie in court for the jury selection process on Tuesday. He remained attentive as the defense and prosecution posed questions during the voir dire process.

