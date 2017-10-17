Feds: Austintown credit card skimmer part of multi-state conspiracy

Federal investigators say they have broken up a criminal operation organized by a dozen people who placed credit and debit card skimmers on gas pumps in five states, including a gas pump here in the Mahoning Valley.

Investigators say scheme stole credit account information from thousands of people.

21 News first reported in July that an FBI agent had removed a skimmer from a pump at the Pilot gas station on North Canfield Niles Road in Austintown.

According to a 26-count federal indictment unsealed in Cleveland, that skimmer was installed just one day before by 31-year-old Yadian Quesada-Hernandez and 34-year-old Yonasy Rosa, both of Tampa, Florida

Investigators say the two were acting at the direction of Juan Carlos Banos, of Parma, Ohio.

The installation of the Austintown skimmer was not an isolated incident.

Investigators say 40-year-old Ranset Rodriquez and 31-year-old Yaniris Alfonso of Miami used 29 separate transactions to purchase 112 credit card readers from a California distributor.

The FBI says the skimmers were placed inside gas pumps in Ohio, Colorado, Maryland, Utah and elsewhere between August 2014 and July 2017.

The suspects would then re-encode the stolen credit/debit card account information, including the actual account holders’ names, onto counterfeit credit cards, which were used to buy gift cards, merchandise, goods and services in Ohio and other states.

The conspirators traveled from Florida to install the skimmers and worked together to distract gas station employees and/or obstruct their view while the skimmers were covertly installed, according to the indictment.

Skimmers were also discovered on gas pumps in the Ohio communities of Rocky River, Solon, Stow, Hudson, Fairview Park, Medina, Cleveland, Canton, Cuyahoga Falls, Norton, and elsewhere.

The investigation was conducted by FBI and Secret Service agents who linked some of the suspects through the testing of DNA found on some of the skimmers.

The indictment does not say if the suspects were responsible for skimmers discovered on pumps at two Mercer County gas stations which 21 News reported on this past summer.

Earlier this month, Niles police reported the discovery of a skimmer at the 7-17 Credit Union.

“This group stole credit card information from thousands of people all over Northeast Ohio just looking to fill up their gas tanks and continue on their way,” U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman said.

Also named in the indictment are: Jose Manuel Iglesias, 51, of West New York, New Jersey.; Carlos Rodriguez Martinez, 42, of Aurora, Colorado; Lester Enrique Castaneda, 39, of Hialeah, Florida; Edelberto Hernandez, 46, of Kiowa, Colorado; Eddy Pimentel-Vila, 45, of Jersey City, New Jersey; Luis Enrique Jimenez Gonzales, 27, of Hialeah, Florida and Alejandro Moises, 52, of Miami.

The complete indictment may be read here.