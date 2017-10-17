Semi-truck rolls over in North Jackson

A semi-truck crashed and rolled onto its side on Route 45 in North Jackson on Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. between Blott and Kirk roads.

North Jackson police say the truck driver was headed north when he came upon a car stopped on the road and lost his brakes.

The truck driver swerved to miss the car and ended up in a ditch.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.