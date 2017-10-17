Warren native advances to the next round of "The Voice"

Warren native Dennis Drummond nearly saw his time on Season 13 of NBC's hit show, "The Voice" come to an end Tuesday night.

After making it through the blind auditions, Drummond lost in the battle rounds to fellow Team Blake competitor Mitchell Lee.

The two simultaneously sang Counting Crows hit, "Mr. Jones" and when the song was over, Blake Shelton had to choose which singer "won" the battle.

Shelton chose Lee.

"It was probably the most performance we've had," said Drummond.

"When he announced, Mitch was like steal him, steal him and I was just saying bye to Mitch, I didn't know anything was gonna go down, I didn't know if I was like gonna be going back to pack my bags and go back to Nashville or what it was."

Before Drummond could even think about packing his bags, judge Adam Levine used his steal to keep Drummond on the show.

"When he turned around and saved, it was, it was a game changer," said Drummond. "I kind of felt like a good little sigh of relief like we're on a good team now. People keep asking me to put things into words and I don't know how to put it in because it's like such a unique thing, I've never experienced anything like it before."

Drummond now advances to the knock-out rounds which are similiar to the battle rounds. He'll compete against another team member but now Drummond will get to pick his own song.

If he can survive the knock-out rounds, he'll move on to the live rounds where viewers will decide if he stays on the show.

Drummond was playing his regular Tuesday night gig at Hotel Indigo in Nashville during the show. He said it turned into an impromptu watch party with his family and even battle round competitor Mitchell Lee. He says the two have become good friends and this is what makes it so tough, having to see a friend go home.

Who knows, maybe Drummond and Lee will meet up again - in the finals.