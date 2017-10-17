OHSAA Football Computer Ratings | 10/17/17

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 17, 2017 (Entering Week 9)

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 29 will qualify for the playoffs.



Division I

Region 1 - 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (7-1) 27.2797, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (8-0) 26.5528, 3. Mentor (7-1) 23.4, 4. Canton McKinley (8-0) 22.4027, 5. Euclid (7-1) 20.9875, 6. Stow-Munroe Falls (7-1) 20.6625, 7. Massillon Jackson (6-2) 17.475, 8. Massillon Perry (7-1) 15.1, 9. Solon (5-3) 13.275, 10. Austintown-Fitch (5-3) 11.9318, 11. Strongsville (4-4) 9.35, 12. Cle. Rhodes (6-2) 8.4324



Region 2 - 1. Tol. Whitmer (8-0) 25.7625, 2. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (8-0) 21.1875, 3. Dublin Coffman (6-2) 17.6352, 4. Gahanna Lincoln (5-3) 16.8875, 5. Powell Olentangy Liberty (6-2) 16.1521, 6. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-3) 15.8, 7. Lorain (7-1) 15.6806, 8. Dublin Jerome (5-3) 13.9875, 9. Findlay (4-4) 11.1625, 10. Delaware Hayes (3-5) 8.725, 11. Brunswick (4-4) 8.3342, 12. Westerville Central (3-5) 8.3



Region 3 - 1. Centerville (7-1) 25.3875, 2. Hilliard Bradley (8-0) 24.9, 3. Pickerington Central (7-1) 23.4533, 4. Huber Hts. Wayne (6-2) 22.7923, 5. Clayton Northmont (6-2) 21.275, 6. Kettering Fairmont (6-2) 19.375, 7. Pickerington North (6-2) 19.3074, 8. Springfield (6-2) 17.0, 9. Reynoldsburg (6-2) 16.0625, 10. Hilliard Darby (5-3) 13.775, 11. Beavercreek (5-3) 11.625, 12. Miamisburg (4-4) 9.4875



Region 4 - 1. Cin. St. Xavier (8-0) 28.6357, 2. Cin. Colerain (6-2) 20.875, 3. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (4-4) 15.5, 4. Fairfield (5-3) 14.9125, 5. Cin. Elder (5-3) 14.9, 6. Milford (7-1) 13.275, 7. Cin. Sycamore (6-2) 12.7375, 8. Mason (6-2) 12.4625, 9. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (6-2) 12.4125, 10. Batavia West Clermont (5-3) 10.025, 11. Springboro (4-4) 9.8375, 12. Lebanon (2-6) 3.975



Division II

Region 5 - 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (7-1) 19.1742, 2. Barberton (8-0) 18.2375, 3. Lyndhurst Brush (6-2) 16.2942, 4. Hudson (6-2) 16.025, 5. Bedford (7-1) 14.75, 6. Cle. Benedictine (5-3) 13.85, 7. Eastlake North (4-4) 10.6, 8. Garfield Hts. (4-4) 9.9875, 9. Mayfield (4-4) 9.6875, 10. Mentor Lake Cath. (4-4) 8.9261, 11. Green (3-5) 8.3375, 12. Ashtabula Lakeside (4-4) 8.065



Region 6 - 1. Avon (8-0) 24.2768, 2. Wadsworth (8-0) 21.575, 3. Medina Highland (7-1) 17.7625, 4. Olmsted Falls (7-1) 17.3625, 5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7-1) 16.775, 6. Grafton Midview (6-2) 16.475, 7. Sylvania Northview (7-1) 16.2, 8. Amherst Steele (5-3) 12.4375, 9. Fremont Ross (4-4) 11.75, 10. Avon Lake (6-2) 11.225, 11. Tol. St. John's (4-4) 11.1, 12. North Royalton (4-4) 10.15



Region 7 - 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (7-0) 18.3499, 2. Massillon Washington (6-2) 16.6939, 3. Cols. Mifflin (7-1) 14.0284, 4. Ashland (7-1) 12.9125, 5. Boardman (5-3) 12.1098, 6. New Albany (4-4) 11.325, 7. Westerville South (4-4) 11.1125, 8. Pataskala Licking Hts. (6-2) 10.9, 9. North Canton Hoover (4-4) 10.7875, 10. Canal Winchester (4-4) 10.5125, 11. Dublin Scioto (4-4) 9.4625, 12. Cols. Northland (4-3) 9.2817



Region 8 - 1. Cin. La Salle (6-2) 25.1875, 2. Cin. Anderson (8-0) 23.0827, 3. Cin. Winton Woods (7-1) 21.3782, 4. Sidney (7-1) 19.425, 5. Day. Belmont (8-0) 17.3712, 6. Troy (6-2) 16.9875, 7. Harrison (6-2) 16.4375, 8. Chillicothe (6-2) 14.45, 9. Trenton Edgewood (6-2) 12.7, 10. Ashville Teays Valley (6-2) 12.5875, 11. Marion Harding (5-3) 10.2437, 12. Lima Senior (4-4) 8.3625



Division III

Region 9 - 1. Canfield (8-0) 23.175, 2. Medina Buckeye (8-0) 19.625, 3. Alliance (7-1) 16.725, 4. Tallmadge (6-2) 16.6862, 5. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (7-1) 16.2125, 6. Akron East (7-1) 15.9211, 7. Peninsula Woodridge (7-1) 15.3875, 8. Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-2) 14.475, 9. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (5-3) 13.2875, 10. Aurora (4-4) 12.925, 11. Alliance Marlington (6-2) 12.125, 12. Chardon (6-2) 11.7872



Region 10 - 1. Tol. Central Cath. (7-1) 21.0995, 2. Parma Padua Franciscan (7-1) 20.9875, 3. Bay Village Bay (8-0) 20.175, 4. Clyde (7-1) 19.025, 5. Sandusky (8-0) 17.65, 6. Hunting Valley University School (6-2) 15.4, 7. Mansfield Senior (6-2) 13.1894, 8. Cle. Glenville (5-3) 9.6351, 9. Rocky River (5-3) 9.25, 10. Maumee (5-3) 7.7625, 11. Cle. Central Cath. (4-4) 7.7375, 12. Bowling Green (3-5) 7.325



Region 11 - 1. Bellefontaine (7-1) 19.8875, 2. Cols. Bishop Hartley (7-1) 19.7375, 3. Cols. Marion-Franklin (7-1) 19.1212, 4. Cols. Independence (6-1) 17.4603, 5. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-1) 17.225, 6. Jackson (7-1) 15.6625, 7. Granville (7-1) 15.3441, 8. New Philadelphia (7-1) 14.875, 9. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-3) 12.7184, 10. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (4-4) 11.6894, 11. The Plains Athens (7-1) 11.4125, 12. Dover (5-3) 10.95



Region 12 - 1. Trotwood-Madison (8-0) 21.6125, 2. Franklin (7-1) 18.4625, 3. Goshen (8-0) 17.4875, 4. Kettering Archbishop Alter (7-1) 15.9375, 5. New Richmond (7-1) 12.65, 6. Day. Chaminade Julienne (6-2) 12.5114, 7. Day. Dunbar (5-3) 11.5833, 8. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-3) 11.3625, 9. Wapakoneta (5-3) 10.9625, 9. Elida (6-2) 10.9625, 11. Celina (5-3) 10.3875, 12. Wilmington (5-3) 10.275



Division IV

Region 13 - 1. Steubenville (8-0) 25.1439, 2. Perry (8-0) 19.5625, 3. Lakeview (7-1) 15.75, 4. Poland (7-1) 14.6875, 5. Girard (8-0) 11.85, 6. Struthers (6-2) 11.65, 7. Canton South (6-2) 11.325, 8. Cardinal Mooney (4-4) 9.5931, 9. Beaver Local (6-2) 8.5875, 10. Salem (5-3) 8.575, 11. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (6-2) 7.2921, 12. Streetsboro (4-4) 6.8992



Region 14 - 1. Bellville Clear Fork (8-0) 21.5875, 2. St. Marys Memorial (7-1) 17.8, 3. Shelby (8-0) 17.45, 4. Wauseon (6-2) 13.1125, 5. Pepper Pike Orange (6-2) 12.3718, 6. Sparta Highland (7-1) 12.25, 7. Oberlin Firelands (7-1) 11.5375, 8. Lorain Clearview (7-1) 11.0562, 9. Bellevue (6-2) 10.9375, 10. Van Wert (4-4) 8.95, 11. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (5-3) 8.1375, 12. Kenton (4-4) 8.1125



Region 15 - 1. St. Clairsville (7-1) 18.7, 2. Newark Licking Valley (8-0) 15.575, 3. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (6-2) 14.2875, 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (8-0) 13.625, 5. New Concord John Glenn (6-2) 13.1625, 6. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-2) 11.35, 7. Byesville Meadowbrook (6-2) 11.1375, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (5-3) 10.5133, 9. Chillicothe Unioto (6-2) 10.15, 10. Lancaster Fairfield Union (5-3) 10.0375, 11. Uhrichsville Claymont (7-1) 9.4625, 12. Pomeroy Meigs (3-5) 6.1625



Region 16 - 1. Germantown Valley View (8-0) 22.1375, 2. Cin. Taft (6-2) 19.2885, 3. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-2) 17.325, 4. Cin. Wyoming (8-0) 16.8857, 5. London (7-1) 16.7625, 6. Cin. Indian Hill (7-1) 16.7128, 7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-1) 14.7375, 8. Waverly (5-3) 13.175, 9. Springfield Shawnee (4-4) 11.4, 10. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-4) 10.6313, 11. Cin. Aiken (6-2) 9.5076, 12. Day. Oakwood (4-4) 8.3875



Division V

Region 17 - 1. South Range (8-0) 18.975, 2. Sullivan Black River (7-1) 12.725, 3. Akron Manchester (6-2) 12.4375, 4. Orwell Grand Valley (8-0) 12.2375, 5. Navarre Fairless (6-2) 11.6375, 6. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (5-3) 10.3378, 7. Wickliffe (5-3) 8.8625, 8. Garrettsville Garfield (4-3) 6.7175, 9. LaBrae (4-4) 6.25, 10. Crestview (4-4) 6.075, 11. Wooster Triway (5-3) 5.775, 12. West Salem Northwestern (4-4) 5.5375



Region 18 - 1. Marion Pleasant (7-0) 18.5, 2. Pemberville Eastwood (8-0) 17.225, 3. Archbold (7-1) 16.725, 4. Tontogany Otsego (6-2) 14.225, 5. Liberty Center (6-2) 11.975, 6. Milan Edison (6-2) 11.4625, 7. Genoa Area (7-1) 11.0125, 8. Lewistown Indian Lake (6-2) 10.725, 9. Huron (5-3) 10.3, 10. Millbury Lake (5-3) 9.8375, 11. Swanton (5-3) 9.675, 12. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-2) 8.6125



Region 19 - 1. Wheelersburg (8-0) 21.8625, 2. Portsmouth West (8-0) 19.575, 3. Cols. Bishop Ready (6-2) 13.9875, 4. Johnstown-Monroe (6-2) 13.0164, 5. Belmont Union Local (6-2) 11.875, 6. Oak Hill (6-2) 11.25, 7. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (6-2) 10.6572, 8. Proctorville Fairland (5-3) 9.825, 9. Martins Ferry (5-3) 9.5537, 10. Ironton (4-4) 8.4625, 11. Chesapeake (4-4) 8.125, 12. Baltimore Liberty Union (3-5) 6.8625



Region 20 - 1. Anna (7-1) 14.2375, 2. Middletown Madison (6-2) 13.7625, 3. Bethel-Tate (8-0) 13.3375, 4. Casstown Miami East (7-1) 12.9875, 5. Brookville (6-2) 12.25, 6. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (5-2) 11.9497, 7. Reading (5-3) 11.7125, 8. West Jefferson (7-0) 11.6814, 9. Jamestown Greeneview (8-0) 11.2727, 10. Camden Preble Shawnee (6-2) 9.6625, 11. Cin. Summit Country Day (6-2) 8.9331, 12. Carlisle (5-3) 8.6625



Division VI

Region 21 - 1. Mogadore (7-0) 18.2127, 2. Creston Norwayne (7-1) 16.6375, 3. Rootstown (8-0) 16.1492, 4. Kirtland (8-0) 14.075, 5. Western Reserve (6-2) 11.575, 6. Columbia Station Columbia (5-3) 11.4625, 7. Columbiana (6-2) 11.3, 8. Independence (6-2) 10.9625, 9. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (7-1) 10.1276, 10. McDonald (7-1) 10.0375, 11. Springfield (5-3) 9.175, 12. Smithville (5-3) 9.0651



Region 22 - 1. Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-1) 16.3875, 2. Bucyrus Wynford (6-2) 13.3535, 3. Attica Seneca East (6-1) 10.619, 4. Carey (7-1) 10.375, 5. Hicksville (6-2) 9.95, 6. Gibsonburg (7-1) 9.075, 7. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-2) 8.4, 8. Ada (5-3) 7.8375, 9. Sherwood Fairview (4-4) 7.575, 9. Ashland Crestview (5-3) 7.575, 11. Tol. Ottawa Hills (5-3) 7.425, 12. Collins Western Reserve (4-4) 7.125



Region 23 - 1. Nelsonville-York (8-0) 16.0875, 2. Chillicothe Southeastern (8-0) 15.8125, 3. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (7-1) 12.8144, 4. Sarahsville Shenandoah (7-1) 11.5063, 5. Galion Northmor (6-2) 11.1125, 6. Beverly Fort Frye (7-1) 10.9375, 7. Shadyside (6-2) 10.7923, 8. Steubenville Cath. Central (6-2) 9.7292, 9. Howard East Knox (7-1) 8.975, 10. Milford Center Fairbanks (4-4) 6.6345, 11. Grandview Hts. (4-4) 5.525, 12. Lucasville Valley (3-5) 5.35



Region 24 - 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (8-0) 18.6875, 2. Lima Central Cath. (7-1) 16.625, 3. Tipp City Bethel (7-1) 12.3, 4. Coldwater (6-2) 12.175, 5. Spencerville (6-2) 11.775, 6. Mechanicsburg (6-2) 10.7418, 7. St. Henry (6-2) 10.4875, 8. West Liberty-Salem (7-1) 10.1402, 9. Miamisburg Day. Christian (7-1) 10.1327, 10. Fort Recovery (4-4) 8.1625, 11. Delphos Jefferson (6-2) 8.075, 12. Lewisburg Tri-County North (4-4) 5.625



Division VII

Region 25 - 1. Dalton (8-0) 16.625, 2. East Canton (6-2) 11.3625, 3. Cuyahoga Hts. (7-0) 11.1091, 4. Lisbon (6-2) 9.05, 5. Valley Christian (4-4) 8.8927, 6. Windham (6-2) 8.4923, 7. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-5) 5.6269, 8. Toronto (4-4) 5.05, 9. Newbury (4-4) 4.2188, 10. Mathews (5-3) 4.0357, 11. Malvern (3-5) 3.6875, 12. Lowellville (4-4) 2.9



Region 26 - 1. Norwalk St. Paul (8-0) 12.8375, 2. McComb (7-1) 11.8125, 3. Pandora-Gilboa (7-1) 11.375, 4. Edgerton (6-2) 10.8, 5. Haviland Wayne Trace (6-2) 10.4625, 6. Leipsic (6-2) 9.4625, 7. Tiffin Calvert (5-3) 8.9125, 8. West Unity Hilltop (7-1) 7.7, 9. Sycamore Mohawk (6-2) 7.6944, 10. Defiance Ayersville (5-3) 7.2625, 11. Monroeville (5-3) 6.6625, 12. North Baltimore (4-4) 6.5375



Region 27 - 1. Danville (7-1) 13.825, 2. Lucas (7-1) 13.625, 3. Waterford (7-1) 12.6125, 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (7-1) 12.2375, 5. Glouster Trimble (6-2) 10.7375, 6. Corning Miller (6-2) 8.55, 7. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (6-2) 8.075, 8. Woodsfield Monroe Central (4-4) 7.3875, 9. Portsmouth Sciotoville (6-2) 7.3819, 10. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (6-2) 7.0753, 11. Hannibal River (4-4) 6.7, 12. Racine Southern (5-3) 5.6125



Region 28 - 1. Convoy Crestview (7-1) 12.6875, 2. Sidney Lehman Cath. (7-1) 10.8375, 3. Delphos St. John's (4-4) 10.0875, 4. Fort Loramie (6-2) 8.8346, 5. Minster (4-4) 8.1125, 6. DeGraff Riverside (5-3) 8.1, 7. Lima Perry (5-3) 6.0875, 8. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-4) 5.5625, 9. Ansonia (4-4) 5.2375, 10. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-4) 4.5395, 11. Springfield Cath. Central (3-5) 4.2436, 12. Lockland (3-4) 3.367