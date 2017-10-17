Businessmen donate $100,000 to spur Warren's economic development

The city of Warren is working toward a brighter economic future with the help of two Valley businessmen.

Sam Covelli, CEO of Covelli Enterprises, and Anthony Payiavlas, President of AVI Foodsystems Inc, each donated $50,000 to help spur economic development in the city.

"We all got together and said it's time to really make things happen and we just hope more people will get behind this as business people," Covelli said.

Warren added an additional $50,000 to help businesses take root in the area.

Mayor William Draper said he knows the funding isn't an economic cure-all, but hopes it will help economic development come to town.

"Well that's exactly what it's (the funding) is serving as - a jumpstart," Payiavlas said. "it's getting some meaningful sustainable economic development going."

