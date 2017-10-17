Police to patrol Brookfield schools, prevent traffic violations - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

Police said they are going to begin patrolling the Brookfield High School to prevent stop sign violations occurring on school grounds. 

Brookfield police received complaints about drivers not obeying the stop signs entering and exiting the school grounds. 

Drivers were also speeding on school property. 

The Brookfield Police Department is now going to patrol the area and issue citations when driving laws are not obeyed on the school's grounds. 
 

