Mercer food warehouse collecting donations at Giant Eagle

Dennis Drummond was not selected by coach Blake Shelton after his battle round with Mitchell Lee, but Adam Levine used his steal to keep Drummond's hopes alive.More >>
A recent graduate of Poland High School is giving back to his alma mater by donating calculators.More >>
The city of Warren is working toward a brighter economic future with the help of two Valley businessmen.More >>
The Fall Food Share campaign kicks off Thursday at Giant Eagle locations across Mercer County.More >>
A semi-truck crashed and rolled onto its side on Route 45 in North Jackson on Tuesday.More >>
The FBI has charged two women with trying to rob a bank in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains while dressed as nuns.More >>
An Ohio defendant who vowed he was penniless and couldn't pay a fine now faces a big one after deputies escorting him from court found he had over $4,000 in his clothes.More >>
A former suburban Cleveland police officer accused of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has been sentenced to six months in prison. Cleveland.com reports former East Cleveland Officer Kenneth Bolton Jr. was sentenced Monday in Cuyahoga County after pleading guilty last month to gross sexual imposition and interfering with civil rights. Prosecutors said the 50-year-old Bolton pulled over the women in February and used a sex toy he found in the car to ...More >>
An Ohio police department has added dirt bikes to its fleet to combat unlicensed riders on city streets.More >>
The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in northern Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.More >>
A state police fire marshal is investigating an explosion that destroyed a Pennsylvania house that neighbors say had been targeted with swastikas and homophobic graffiti hours earlier.More >>
Pittsburgh police are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after striking a college student.More >>
Philadelphia police are searching for someone who fatally shot a 56-year-old man at point-blank range.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say they're searching for a man who shot his daughter's boyfriend in the groin after an argument at a motel.More >>
Three people have been injured after a train hit a car at a Pennsylvania railroad crossing.More >>
