Mercer food warehouse collecting donations at Giant Eagle

The Fall Food Share campaign kicks off Thursday at Giant Eagle locations across Mercer County.

Giant Eagle is partnering with the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County to gather monetary and non-perishable food donations including pasta and pasta sauces, canned or pouched tuna, salmon or chicken, fruits in natural juices, low salt vegetables, fruit juices, powdered gravy mixes, rice, noodles, cereal and crackers.

Non-food items such as toothpaste and diapers are also accepted.

All donations made at participating stores will stay in the community.

The campaign runs through November 22.

