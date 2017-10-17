Poland grad gifts calculators with his software to alma mater

A recent graduate of Poland High School is giving back to his alma mater by donating calculators.

Cameron Dinopoulous and his parents donated 30 Texas Instrument calculators for classroom use.

Dinopoulous wrote a program that is used in high tech calculators like the ones he donated to the school.

"It feels really good to be back here and to be able to be part of something that may give back to students who were in my shoes four years ago," he said.

He was written most of the software the calculators use to do transformational geometry.

Dinopoulous graduated from Youngstown State University two years ago and started the project during an internship.

