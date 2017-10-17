H.S. soccer and volleyball scores | 10/17/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. soccer and volleyball scores | 10/17/17

Tournaments

Boys' Soccer

Poland 6 Niles 1

Campbell 12 Heartland Christian 0

Mooney 4 Salem 0

Mineral Ridge 11 Mathews 3


Volleyball

Campbell 0 Springfield 3

Howland 3 Conneaut 0

Jackson Milton 3 Heartland Christian 1

Boardman 3 Fitch 0

Pymatuning Valley 3 Champion 0

