Community saves puppies found in trash bag

A disturbing discovery in Warren. Nine puppies were found inside a trash bag in a ditch off the side of a road.

Three ultimately survived thanks to a passerby, first responders, and an animal rescue.

Now a Newton Falls woman is nurturing their growth until they are ready for adoption.

Tender loving care is the next best thing to having the puppies' mother here.

"These guys have been waking up every two hours, especially the bigger female. She's up every two hours. She's up and she's crying so you get up and stimulate them and feed them and then put them back in their crate and they go back to sleep just like babies, just like newborns," explained Chris Sekora of Newton Falls.

Sekora is fostering the puppies until they are ready for adoption in about six to seven weeks.

She received a call from Shelter Puppies animal rescue around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

A passerby spotted nine puppies in a trash bag in a ditch off of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Risher Road in Warren. Four were still alive.

One more passed away Tuesday morning.

Sekora picked the puppies up at the Lordstown police station where first responders had been keeping them warm.

"They were covered with feces because they had all been in a plastic bag, so they smelled terrible. That was basically it. They still had their umbilical cords, some of them, some of them had dropped off but some of them were still drying up so they were only a few days old if that and they were crying and cold and hungry," she described.

One of the biggest risks for these newborn puppies is not being able to regulate their own body heat and they need to stay warm. So they are swaddled outside the crate and inside the crate, there is a heating pad, a hot water bottle and another heating pad on top.

Sekora was worried about getting them to nurse but they started eating really well Tuesday afternoon.

"As long as they keep eating like that, they should be fine and grow up to be nice healthy doggies," she said.

When the dogs are ready for adoption, the nonprofit will post information on their Facebook page titled "ShelterPuppies.org" An organizer said that they hope the puppies will be healthy enough in about six to seven weeks.

Shelter Puppies is collecting donations to help with their care. They need pee pads, paper towels, bleach, and towels.

You can drop items off at Sprague's Vacuums Plus at 8024 East Market St in Warren or Pets are People Too at 137 North Street NW in Warren.

The nonprofit also accepts monetary donations that can be sent to P.O. Box 522 Cortland, 44410.