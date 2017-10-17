Puppies found in trash bag in Warren thriving

An update to a story about three newborn puppies that survived being put in a trash bag and dumped on the side of a Warren road.

On Wednesday, Chris Sekora of Newton Falls said that they were doing great. Sekora is fostering these animals through Shelter Puppies animal rescue out of Cortland. The puppies have doubled their intake from Tuesday and are now eating the amount that is recommended for them.

She said that they are moving around, they are warm and their personalities are starting to show.

Friends and neighbors have been coming over to help her feed them every couple of hours.

A total of nine puppies were found inside a trash bag in a ditch off the side of a road Monday.

Three ultimately survived thanks to a passerby, first responders and Shelter Puppies.

Sekora has been nurturing their growth until they are ready for adoption.

She named the two dogs that look like a shepherd mix Rosa and Tubbs, after the wildfires in California, and the possible black lab mix Tom Petty, after the musician who passed away October 2. She has friends and family in Santa Rosa and typically names her animals after musicians.

Tender loving care is the next best thing to having the puppies' mother here.

"These guys have been waking up every two hours, especially the bigger female. She's up every two hours. She's up and she's crying so you get up and stimulate them and feed them and then put them back in their crate and they go back to sleep just like babies, just like newborns," explained Sekora.

She received a call from Shelter Puppies animal rescue around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

A passerby spotted nine puppies in a trash bag in a ditch off of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Risher Road in Warren. Four were still alive.

One more passed away Tuesday morning.

Sekora picked the puppies up at the Lordstown police station where first responders had been keeping them warm.

"They were covered with feces because they had all been in a plastic bag, so they smelled terrible. That was basically it. They still had their umbilical cords, some of them, some of them had dropped off but some of them were still drying up so they were only a few days old if that and they were crying and cold and hungry," she described.

One of the biggest risks for these newborn puppies is not being able to regulate their own body heat and they need to stay warm. So they are swaddled outside the crate and inside the crate, there is a heating pad, a hot water bottle and another heating pad on top.

Sekora was worried about getting them to nurse but they started eating really well Tuesday afternoon.

"As long as they keep eating like that, they should be fine and grow up to be nice healthy doggies," she said.

When the dogs are ready for adoption, the nonprofit will post information on their Facebook page titled "ShelterPuppies.org." Randy Wilson, adoption coordinator and vice president, said that they hope the puppies will be healthy enough in about six to seven weeks.

He also hopes that they can find the female dog. He plans to talk with another animal rescue that looks to help dogs outside to try to find her in that area. He said that they would get her fixed so that it does not happen again.

Shelter Puppies is collecting donations to help with their care. They need pee pads, paper towels, bleach, and towels.

You can drop items off at Sprague's Vacuums Plus at 8024 East Market St in Warren or Pets are People Too at 137 North Street NW in Warren.

The nonprofit also accepts monetary donations that can be sent to P.O. Box 522 Cortland, 44410.

Since our story first aired, more people have been stepping up to help donate supplies including a surgery center.

Wilson said that monetary donations are especially needed for vet care down the road and to have the dogs spayed and neutered. The funding also rolls over to the next set of puppies that come in.