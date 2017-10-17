Former Mahoning County judge awarded woman of the year

A former Mahoning County Judge was awarded 2017's Youngstown Business and Professional Women's Woman of the Year award.

Shirley Christian was chosen due to her countless hours helping different groups advance in their respective communities.

From the start of her career, Christian said she has wanted to make a difference in the lives of those around her.

During her acceptance speech, Christian said she was grateful to have "so many people from all different areas of my life and career that came together."



