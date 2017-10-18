13-year-old Stoneboro boy charged with molesting 10-year-old

Authorities in Mercer County say a 13-year-old boy repeatedly molested a 10-year-old boy in Stoneboro.

State Police have not released the name of the juvenile suspect who has been charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and indecent assault.

According to a media release from State Police, the boy was sexually assaulted several times and at various public locations and homes in Stoneboro from August of last year until this past April.