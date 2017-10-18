Mercer County police, dogs search for George Junior escapee

The suspect was found in a hotel closet

A 19-year-old escapee from a Mercer County juvenile detention facility is back in custody following a search that involved police from three agencies and a K-9 tracking dog.

State police say an employee of the Springfield Township Hampton Inn was surprised late Tuesday morning when he found Trent Garrison in one of the hotel's closets.

Police believe Garrison had been using the closet as a place to sleep after escaping from George Junior Republic youth detention facility.

The suspect ran from the hotel toward the Grove City Airport according to State Police in Mercer, who also called out troopers from Butler County, the Mercer County Sheriff's Department and the Shenango Township K-9 Unit to search the area.

The State Police aviation unit was also contacted, but it wasn't needed since someone spotted Garrison in a field south of the Premium Outlet Mall.

Police say when Garrison was arrested, he gave officers a false name.

After police determined his true identity, it was discovered that Garrison was also wanted in Monroe County, Pennsylvania for a probation violation.

Court records indicate that Garrison escaped from George Junior Republic on September 16.

The media release does not explain why a 19-year-old would have been in a juvenile facility. He is now being held in the Mercer County Jail.

Garrison is charged with escape, trespassing, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, and providing false identification.