Alleged Snapchat threat spells trouble for Mercer County teen

A fifteen-year-old boy is in the custody of juvenile authorities in Mercer County for allegedly making a threat over social media.

State Police say they were contacted by administrators from Commodore Perry High School last Thursday who reported an incident involving terroristic threats.

Police did not elaborate on the nature of the threat, but say it was reported by students who said the teen had sent a Snapchat message threatening harm.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody the following day.

The case is being handled by Mercer County juvenile authorities.