AAA: Nearly one-third of new vehicles are missing a spare tire

In an effort to reduce weight and improve fuel economy, automakers continue to eliminate spare tires from new vehicles.

According to new research from AAA, nearly one-third of 2017 model year vehicles do not come with a spare tire as standard equipment.

Last year alone, AAA came to the rescue to more than 450,000 members faced with a flat tire whose cars did not have a spare tire.

To avoid a roadside surprise, AAA urges drivers to check their trunk for a spare tire before trouble strikes.

“Most consumers don’t think about an equipped spare tire when purchasing a vehicle,” said Scott Tennant, AAA East Central Director of Emergency Roadside Service Field Operations. “Having a flat tire can be a nuisance, and not having a spare can make it worse. We advise drivers to find out if they have one before hitting the road.”

While new vehicles are equipped with tire pressure monitoring systems that alert drivers to low tire pressure, AAA’s roadside assistance data shows that tire-related problems continue to be one of the top reasons why members call for assistance.

Even if drivers do have a spare tire, they are often reaching for their cell phones to call for roadside assistance rather than changing the tire themselves. According to a previous AAA survey, nearly 20 percent (39 million) of U.S. drivers do not know how to change a flat tire.

As a replacement for a spare tire, some automakers are including tire-inflator kits that can temporarily repair small punctures in flat tires. However, a 2015 AAA study found that tire-inflator kits have limited functionality and cannot provide even a temporary fix for many tire-related problems, including sidewall damage or blowouts.

Not only are tire-inflator kits not a good substitute for a spare tire, they can cost up to 10 times more than a tire repair and have a shelf life of only four to eight years.

AAA urges drivers to make it a priority to check their vehicle’s equipment.

To prevent drivers from being stranded in the event of a flat tire, AAA offers these precautionary tips:

Do not assume there’s a spare. When purchasing a new vehicle, always ask for a detailed list of equipment and whether a spare tire can be purchased.

Inspect all five tires. Check tire pressures monthly and have all tires inspected as part of routine maintenance. If your vehicle has a spare tire, be sure that it’s properly inflated.

Read ahead. If your vehicle is equipped with a tire-inflator kit, read the owner’s manual and understand how it works and its limitations.

Check expiration dates. If your vehicle is equipped with a tire-inflator kit, check its expiration date. Most need to be replaced every four to eight years.

Consider roadside assistance coverage. Roadside assistance coverage can offer peace of mind when faced with roadside trouble, including a flat tire.

In addition, drivers should identify a repair shop they trust to help keep their vehicle tires in good shape.