Jury begins second day of deliberations in rape trial of Newton Falls man

A jury will continue to consider the fate of a Newton Falls man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.

The trial of 29-year-old Craig Gillette lasted less than one full day before going to a jury, which will decide whether Gillette is guilty of the crime.

Jurors began deliberations on Wednesday and will resume Thursday morning at 9 a.m. in Judge Peter Kontos' court.

Gillette was arrested in July of last year after being secretly indicted by the Trumbull County Grand Jury on two counts of rape and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The incidents occurred over a year-long period from fall 2012 to October 2013 according to the indictment.

If convicted, Gillette could face life in prison.