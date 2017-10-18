Newton Falls man on trial for raping 12-year-old girl

A Newton Falls man is on trial for charges that could result in a life prison sentence if convicted.

A jury was seated in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Tuesday for the trial of 29-year-old Craig Gillette, who is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.

Gillette was arrested in July of last year after being secretly indicted by the Trumbull County Grand Jury on two counts of rape and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The incidents occurred over a year-long period from fall 2012 to October 2013 according to the indictment.